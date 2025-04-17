13k reckless drivers on highways penalised

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) using speed gun device has taken action against over 13,000 drivers for speeding on highways in 2024-25. The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) using speed gun device has taken action against over 13,000 drivers for speeding on highways in 2024-25. (HT FILE)

Inspectors have fined 13,818 drivers for speeding.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, RTO can penalise drivers for violations like speeding, not wearing helmets or seat belts, insurance, jumping signals, wrong parking, overloading, using mobile phones while driving, absence of rear reflectors, fully black-tinted windows, malfunctioning tail/brake lights, triple riding, fancy number plates, and drunk driving.

“Authorities should also carry out such drives in city,” said Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents Association.

Swapnil Bhosale, Pune deputy regional transport officer, said, “Special squads are part of the drive to check traffic violations on highways passing through the Pune division.”