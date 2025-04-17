Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

13k reckless drivers on highways penalised

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 17, 2025 06:54 AM IST

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, RTO can penalise drivers for violations like speeding, not wearing helmets or seat belts, insurance, jumping signals

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) using speed gun device has taken action against over 13,000 drivers for speeding on highways in 2024-25.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) using speed gun device has taken action against over 13,000 drivers for speeding on highways in 2024-25. (HT FILE)
The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) using speed gun device has taken action against over 13,000 drivers for speeding on highways in 2024-25. (HT FILE)

Inspectors have fined 13,818 drivers for speeding.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, RTO can penalise drivers for violations like speeding, not wearing helmets or seat belts, insurance, jumping signals, wrong parking, overloading, using mobile phones while driving, absence of rear reflectors, fully black-tinted windows, malfunctioning tail/brake lights, triple riding, fancy number plates, and drunk driving.

“Authorities should also carry out such drives in city,” said Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents Association.

Swapnil Bhosale, Pune deputy regional transport officer, said, “Special squads are part of the drive to check traffic violations on highways passing through the Pune division.”

News / Cities / Pune / 13k reckless drivers on highways penalised
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On