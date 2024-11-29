Pune: Fourteen first information reports (FIR) have been lodged by the city police on Wednesday and Thursday against drivers of heavy vehicles including tempos and handcarts for blocking traffic and creating hurdles for citizens. According to the police, the FIRs were lodged at Parvati, Uttam Nagar, Kothrud, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Samartha police stations. All the offences were lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 285. 14 FIRs filed against drivers for obstructing public ways

BNS section 285 stipulates danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation. Nandkumar Gaikwad, senior inspector, Parvati Police Station, said, “Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished, with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees as per the law. The action has been taken as the drivers were found to have haphazardly parked their vehicles causing inconvenience to citizens.”