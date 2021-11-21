Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 14 marijuana shrubs seized from temple premises in Shirur; one arrested
pune news

14 marijuana shrubs seized from temple premises in Shirur; one arrested

The head of the math, identified as Shantaram Baburao Dobhale, alias Bapu Maharaj (53), has been arrested in this regard. He was produced before a Shirur court that sent him to three days’ police custody on Friday
The Shirur police, during a raid on Friday, recovered 41kg of marijuana (ganja), including 14 marijuana shrubs from a temple complex in Kathapur Khurd village in Shirur, some 70km from Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 08:45 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Shirur police, during a raid on Friday, recovered 41kg of marijuana (ganja), including 14 marijuana shrubs from a temple complex in Kathapur Khurd village in Shirur, some 70km from Pune.

Aside from the contraband, the police also seized deer horn and hide from the premises of Hanuman Mandir Math.

The head of the math, identified as Shantaram Baburao Dobhale, alias Bapu Maharaj (53), has been arrested in this regard. He was produced before a Shirur court that sent him to three days’ police custody on Friday. Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Wild Life Act and NDPS act.

Inspector Sureshkumar Raut, Shirur police, received a tip-off about the sale of marijuana inside the temple complex.

“Accordingly, we laid a trap and nabbed the accused from the premises. We have seized fourteen shrubs along with deer hide and horns from the campus. In total, we have seized 41kg of ganja estimated to be worth 2.57 lakh,” PI Raut said.

RELATED STORIES

The Pune rural police, in August, seized marijuana worth 13.75 lakh in Kamshet.

The Shirur police in April had seized 78kg of cannabis and arrested four persons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP