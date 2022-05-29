14 two-wheelers and one SUV gutted in fire at Jambhulwadi

PUNE A total of 14 two-wheelers and one SUV were gutted in a fire in Jambhulwadi. The incident took place at Sai Prasad building, Jambhulwadi, off Katraj-Dehu road bypass on Saturday at 11.30 pm, said fire department officials.

While an 8-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and no one was hurt in the incident. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 1 am.

The flames and dense smoke, which permeated in the building caused panic among the residents. The building has eight flats, out of which six are occupied and more than 30 residents were inside the building when the fire broke out, said officials.

“The exact reason behind the fire is not known. However, we spoke to the local residents and they claimed that the SUV returned to the building around 11.15 pm and the fire started from the SUV’s engine compartment. It then quickly spread in the parking area and the vehicles were gutted,” said fire station duty officer Subhas Jadhav.

“We received the call at 11.28 pm and we took time to reach the spot owing to the narrow road. The approach road to the building is narrow and we had to break the compound grills to reach the building. Once the fire fighting operation began,the fire was brought in control within an hour,” he added.

Dhananjay Hinge, resident of the building and the owner of the SUV said, “I parked my car at night and within a few minutes saw flames coming out of it. All residents were alerted and were taken to safety. Now we all are doing the police panchanama procedures of vehicles to get the insurance claims.”