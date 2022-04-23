143 officers graduate from Military Institute of Technology, Pune
PUNE As many as 143 officers of the Indian Armed Forces, including seven officers of a friendly foreign country (Sri Lanka), graduated on Saturday after successful completion of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) from the portals of the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT).
Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chief of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ IDS was the chief guest for the event.
Air Vice-Marshal V Rajasekhar, Commandant, MILIT and senior faculty members from the three services and other distinguished dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
In his valedictory address, the chief guest stressed the requirement of imbibing, absorbing and applying cutting edge technologies in the Armed Forces. He stressed the requirement of cognoscente leaders who are also well versed with emerging technologies. The chief guest also stressed upon the officers to remain continually abreast with niche technologies to facilitate appropriate induction of equipment in the Armed Forces. He advised the officers to be realistic in the formulation of technical requirements so that more projects are fructified under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.
At the end of the proceedings, the chief guest advised all graduating officers to gainfully utilise the knowledge gained at MILIT in their important assignments ahead towards the security of India.
Sowrya Maduri, Vice-President (DWWA), attended all functions as part of the event and encouraged the spouses of the student officers to participate in welfare activities for troops and society at large.
The chief guest felicitated all the graduating officers and presented awards to the meritorious student officers. First, in overall order of merit in DSTSC Army, Navy & Air Force was awarded to Maj Vineet Kumar Malik, Cdr Ravish Chugh and Sqn Ldr Vivek Sharma, respectively. Purple Trophy instituted by the CISC to promote jointness amongst the Tri-service officers was awarded to Lt Col Lokesh Ahlawat.
Doc in the dock for keeping pistol on table while seeing patients
A doctor, posted at Malihabad community health centre, was on Saturday transferred to Nagram CHC after a video, showing him on duty with a pistol on his table, went viral. Senior officials took cognisance of the video and ordered action against the doctor, including an inquiry. A probe found the video to be correct and the doctor was transferred, besides being warned. At that time a probe was ordered and is still not complete.
Kakori kid’s murder: Autopsy does not confirm sexual assault
The post mortem report of a six-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found in a Kakori village on Thursday, has confirmed murder but could not confirm sexual assault “as the body was badly mutilated.” The body of the girl, who was missing since April 17 evening, was found in an abandoned plot in Tiranga colony of Amethiya area in Salempur village of Kakori on April 21.
Leaders from US, China and UK visit Gujarat and no other states, says Sharad Pawar
KOLHAPUR/PUNE Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions over presidents and prime ministers from the USA, China and United Kingdom visiting Gujarat and not the other states. NCP on Saturday organised s state-level rally at Kolhapur and all the NCP leaders from the state were present for the public rally.
Maharashtra reports 194 new Covid cases, highest in a day this month
Mumbai: On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day this month, taking the total count to 7,876,697. Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 72 cases. State's tally of active cases is gradually rising and has increased to 869 after 141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. For the last 29 days, it has not reported over 200 cases in a day. At present, the state is free from all the restrictions.
Sexual harassment: AMU prof’s acquittal quashed, sentenced to one year’s RI
Aligarh's additional district judge Rajesh Bhardwaj has quashed the acquittal by a trial court of a professor in the management department of Aligarh Muslim University, Bilal Mustafa, and sentenced him to one year's rigorous imprisonment with penalty for making sexual remarks, unwelcome physical contact and advances towards an Iranian girl research scholar studying under him. The judge, however, allowed the bail application of Mustafa on personal bond of ₹25,000 and production of two sureties.
