146 utensils belonging to priest conducting last rites stolen

On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat in Pune
Social activist Sandeep Khardekar said thieves break open locks and steal goods from storages belonging to the Moghes, one of the oldest families conducting the last rites at the ghat. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Copper, silver and steel utensils belonging to a priest named Prashant Moghe, who performs the last rites of deceased, were stolen from Omkareshwar ghat recently.

Social activist Sandeep Khardekar has written to Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta to look into the issue.

Khardekar in his complaint to the Pune police chief gave reference of past thefts of last rite materials and utensils. On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat. Khardekar said thieves break open locks and steal goods from storages belonging to the Moghes, one of the oldest families conducting the last rites at the ghat.

“There is an urgent need for installation of CCTV camera at the spot and a police chowky near the place. Suspects should be arrested soon,” Khardekar, adding that the civic body was paying scant attention towards the upkeep of the cremation place where tin sheets had been riddled with holes due to weather vagaries.

Additional commissioner of police Rajendra Dahale said, “I will look into the matter and necessary action will be taken.”

