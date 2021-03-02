14-year-old apprehended for sexual assault of minor girl

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for sexual assault of a five-year-old girl in a slum in Bhosari.

The girl had gone to his house to watch TV and he had her alone with him, according to the complaint lodged by the child’s mother.

“Her father was not at home and mother had gone out for a short while when she went to his house to watch TV. When the mother came home, she told her what had happened. We have sent her for a medical exam and he has been apprehended,” said police sub-inspector Pooja Kadam of Bhosari police station is investigating the case.

When the child’s mother returned home, the girl narrated the incident to her and a police complaint was then registered.

The teenager will be produced in the juvenile justice board on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 376, 376(3), 376/2(j) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 5(m), 6, 7, 8, and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 was registered at Bhosari police station.