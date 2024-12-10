Menu Explore
14-year-old boy drowns in Indrayani River near Talegaon Dabhade

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2024 10:44 PM IST

The victim had gone to the river for a swim when he reportedly got caught in the current and was unable to stay afloat, said police

A 14-year-old boy tragically drowned in the Indrayani River near Ambi Road in Varaloe village in Talegaon Dabhade on Monday, December 9.

The deceased has been identified as Sundaram Singh, a resident of Ambi village in Pimpri Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The deceased has been identified as Sundaram Singh, a resident of Ambi village in Pimpri Chinchwad.

According to police, Singh left his home on Sunday informing his parents that he was going out with his friends. But by the end of the day, he did not return home, after which his parents registered a missing complaint at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

During the investigation, on Monday police found clothes of Singh along the riverside. With the help of the local trekkers group police launched a search operation in the Indrayani River water and recovered his body.

“The victim had gone to the river for a swim when he reportedly got caught in the current and was unable to stay afloat,’’ said police. His friends tried to save him, but could not due to the high current. They got scared and did not inform his parents.

The police and local officials are currently investigating the incident further.

