Home / Cities / Pune News / 14-year-old boy held in Pune for throwing 3-month old step sister into river
pune news

14-year-old boy held in Pune for throwing 3-month old step sister into river

The child’s body was found in the Mula-Mutha river in a plastic bag with a pavement block also in it, according to police. The police are also investigating his mother over suspicion of the child’s murder
A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended by the Pune police on Sunday for throwing his 3-month-old step sister into the river from the Bundgarden bridge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 08:19 PM IST
By Shalaka Shinde

PUNE A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended by the Pune police on Sunday for throwing his 3-month-old step sister into the river from the Bundgarden bridge. The police are also investigating his mother over suspicion of the child’s murder.

The child’s body was found in the Mula-Mutha river in a plastic bag with a pavement block also in it, according to police.

“She had separated from her husband and their teenage son three years ago. Her parents had died so she was working on a construction site. There she had a child with some man and came here after delivering the child because she did not want to tell anyone about it,” said inspector (crime) Vijay Chouhan of Yerwada police station.

The woman and the teenager were allegedly irritated by the baby’s crying, according to sub- inspector RV Varangule of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case. The mother is suspected to have strangled the child. Doctors at Sassoon General Hospital who performed the autopsy on the child have preserved the viscera. The cause of death could not be confirmed.

“The post-mortem is on to know whether the child was killed before it was thrown or did she die in the water. The mother lodged a missing person’s complaint so we registered a kidnapping case and started investigating.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Yerawada police station.

