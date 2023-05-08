Minor killed at bakery in Wakad, colleague held

PUNE A 14-year-old boy working at a bakery in Wakad was killed by his co-worker on May 3, said police. After the incident, the police launched an investigation and arrested the accused in the case. Police said, during interrogation, the accused confessed that he killed the minor. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as Sajid Karimuddin Ansari, 24, a resident of Mhatoba Nagar in Wakad area who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the deceased and Ansari were working in a local bakery in the Wakad area. On the day of the incident, there were arguments between them over daily chores and they engaged in a physical fight.

Police said, the accused struck the victim’s neck during the altercation with an iron strip used for cutting toast, which caused the victim to lose consciousness.

Police said, “The victim was hospitalised and later succumbed to the injuries. When inquired, the accused failed to provide satisfactory answers. Hence police have collected CCTV footage in which it was found that the accused killed the minor.’’

Police said, during interrogation, the accused confessed that he killed the minor.

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under section 304(2) of the Indian penal Code (IPC).