15 bikes gutted in fire at Talawade, four people rescued

As many as 15 electric bikes were gutted in a fire incident at Triveni Housing Society in Talawade area on Monday midnight. According to the fire brigade, the incident took place due to a short circuit.

The charging port for the electric bike in the parking lot also caught fire, said officials.

The fire department sleuths brought four people to safety from the first floor of the building who were caught in the fire.

A statement issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade read, “Four persons including three children and a dog were rescued from the building at around 2 am. The fire was brought under control within an hour.”