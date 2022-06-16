1.5 million beneficiaries yet to take second jab in Pune district

According to the health department, a total of 1,582,496 beneficiaries are yet to take the second dose in Pune district, which are inclusive of Covishield, Covaxin and Corbevax.

Maximum second dose vaccination is pending from those beneficiaries that have taken Covishield, which is 1,244,826. In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limit alone, 823,121 beneficiaries are due for second dose of Covishield.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Covaxin as well, health department officials noted that 225,374 are still due for second dose in Pune district.

Immunisation officers and health department officials noted that the response to vaccination is good. The stock for all vaccines is also available with the health department.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, immunisation officer at the health department of the PMC said that there is enough vaccine stocks available with us.

“For Covaxin, there is a vial of 10 and so many times beneficiaries have to wait before they get the jab as the health officials are waiting for at least 10 people to arrive at the vaccination centre before they open the vial. We have 68 centres in PMC limits which are giving the jabs. And at present for Covaxin there is a stock of at least 15,000 with us,” said Devkar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that for the Corbevax vaccine for the age group of 12 to 15 years of age there are just 30 centres.

“There are 20 doses in each vial and so sometimes beneficiaries have to wait longer. But as cases are increasing, we are hoping that more and more beneficiaries would complete their doses,” said Devkar.