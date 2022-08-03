15 samples from Maha test negative for monkeypox: state health department
Pune: According to the state health department officials, 15 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. Following reports of confirmed cases in Delhi and Kerala, Maharashtra is on alert with testing for suspected patients.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, Maharashtra health department, said that so far 15 suspected samples were sent for testing.
“All samples tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune (NIV) and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai,” said Awate, adding that the state has three labs testing samples of monkeypox.
“Along with NIV Pune and Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, All India Institute of Medical Science from Nagpur is also testing samples of monkeypox,” said Dr Awate.
Hoist Tricolour from Aug 9 to 15, appeals Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state through a statement to hoist the Tricolour on their houses from August 9 to August 15. Akhilesh's call comes when the state and the union governments are preparing for the Amrit Mahotsava (75 years of India's Independence), Independence Week (from August 11 to August 17) and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15.
Pune airport will be constructed at original Purandar site: Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in Pune on Tuesday stated that the proposed airport in Pune district will be constructed at the earlier site identified in Purandar tehsil by the then Devendra Fadnavis government and approved by Ministry of Defence and Civic Aviation. Like Samruddhi Mahamarg, we will carry out the land acquisition process. First, we will acquire the land from those who are ready to give.
Kotkapura firing case: SIT summons ex-DGP Saini at Chandigarh
The special investigation team probing 2015 Kotkapura firing case has summoned former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini to appear at Chandigarh on Wednesday. The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Saini for an appearance at the Punjab Police Officers Institute. The probe team has summoned Saini for the second time after he failed to appear last month.
Sibling killed over property dispute, one held in Pune
The Pune police crime branch unit 3 on Monday arrested one person for killing a man by pushing victim Pankaj into a canal in 2017. According to the police, the accused and three others had pushed the victim, identified as Pankaj Dighe, into a canal in Hadapsar on March 14, 2017. Police have formed team to arrest other accused in the case, including Suhas Dighe, his sister Ashwini and friend of Aswini, Prashant.
Controversy over name forces Eknath Shinde to cancel garden inauguration in Pune
A new controversy has erupted involving Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde after reports emerged that a garden that he was supposed to inaugurate during a trip to Pune was developed on public land and named after him. Late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was a Shiv Sena leader and Shinde's mentor who died in a road accident in 2002. Civic activist Vinita Deshmukh alleged that due process was not followed while naming the garden after the CM.
