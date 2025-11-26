150 violators fined on first day of speed limit rule at Navale bridge

Pune: The Pune traffic police have penalised owners of 150 vehicles for flouting the 30kmph speed limit rule on its first day of implementation at the accident-prone Navale Bridge on Tuesday. Pune traffic police have penalised owners of 150 vehicles for flouting 30kmph speed limit rule on its first day of implementation at the accident-prone Navale Bridge on Tuesday. (HT)

The directive follows an official order issued on November 22 by the office of the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Pune City, mandating all categories of vehicles to adhere to the speed limit between the Khadakwasla bypass junction and the accident-prone Navale bridge service road. The order cites repeated mishaps on the downhill section and states that regulating vehicle speed is necessary for public safety, smooth traffic flow and accident reduction.

Police have installed fresh speed-limit signboards across the highway section and deployed additional traffic personnel for continuous monitoring. Enforcement will now rely heavily on CCTV surveillance and speed-gun devices, with officials making it clear that violations will invite action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the order, the decision was taken after assessing the rising frequency of major accidents on the corridor, prompting authorities to classify the stretch as one requiring “immediate and continuous speed regulation”.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police, said, “The stretch has seen some of the severe accidents in the city with speeding as a common factor. The 30 kmph limit is based on technical assessment and safety requirements.”

The police have appealed to transport companies, commercial drivers and regular commuters to follow the new speed rule diligently.