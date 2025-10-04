1,594 sweet shops inspected under FDA food safety drive

As the festive season begins, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 11 launched a statewide campaign to ensure the safety and quality of food items sold during the celebrations. Samples included popular festive foods such as milk, khoya, ghee, edible oils, sweets, dry fruits, and chocolates, they said in a statement released on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal, the department has already inspected 1,594 sweet shops across the state and collected 2,369 food samples for laboratory testing. These samples include popular festive foods such as milk, khoya, ghee, edible oils, sweets, dry fruits, and chocolates, they said in a statement released on Saturday.

Out of these samples, reports of 554 food samples have been received, of which 513 samples were found safe, while 26 were found substandard and 4 had labelling defects, and 11 were declared unsafe for consumption. The results for the remaining 1,815 samples are still awaited, they said.

Zirwal said, “Adulteration, especially during festivals, will not be tolerated.”

He also announced that the milk adulteration inspection campaign would be expanded statewide, given the high demand for milk and milk products during the festive period.

He further warned that drug retailers failing to pass on Goods and Services Tax (GST) benefits to consumers will face strict action.

Meanwhile, the FDA has completed the long-pending recruitment of over 200 assistant commissioners (Food) and food safety officers. These vacancies have been long pending since 2022. Besides, a proposal to create 750 new posts has been submitted to the finance department to further enhance regulatory oversight.