1.5K driving licences suspended by Pune RTO in 4 years

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has suspended 1,500 driving licences in the last four years in Pune.

As per information released by the Pune RTO, in 2018, 685 licences were suspended, while that figure in 2019 was 505. In 2020 it was 257, and currently, in 2021, 50 driving licences have been suspended as of September 30.

So a total of 1,497 driving licences have been suspended by the Pune RTO for violation of traffic rules under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The licence suspensions are for those who are repeat offenders and offences include driving under the influence of alcohol, speaking on a mobile phone while riding a bike or driving a car, and breaking the red light at a signal, among others.

The RTO’s special ‘Vayuveg Pathak’ squads have used data shared by the Pune traffic police to track the repeat offenders.

“When we receive cases from the Pune traffic police department, our squads take action. If a person is found repeatedly breaking a traffic law, then the licence is suspended,” said deputy regional transport officer (RTO), Sanjeev Bhor.

“Now we have got interceptor vehicles, with which it will be easy and accurate to observe and take action against traffic violators. These modern, fully equipped interceptor vehicles will be beneficial for our flying squads patrolling the highways. With the newly introduced e-challan system tracking offences will be easier,” added Bhor.