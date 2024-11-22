15-yr-old slits classmate’s neck in Pune school over petty dispute

A Class ninth student brutally slit the neck of his classmate with a broken piece of glass bottle at the school campus in Manjari following a heated exchange of words related to the annual day function. The incident took place on November 19 and the first information report was lodged on November 20. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The 15-year-old came from behind the victim and inflicted a sharp injury on the latter’s neck leading to bleeding. The incident took place on November 19 and the first information report was lodged on November 20. Assistant inspector and investigation officer Dadasaheb Rokade said that the underaged was detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) which has sent him to observation home till November 30.

The fourteen-year-old victim in his complaint with the Hadapsar police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 351 (3) stated that there was a verbal duel between them over the annual day function and his classmate harboured revenge. When the complainant was sitting in the class, the juvenile came from behind and attacked him with a broken glass bottle piece on the right side of the neck leaving him injured.

According to the police, the students were preparing for the annual day celebrations and presented their sketches-art during the function. There was a dispute between the duo which was amicably settled. However, it later escalated into the violent attack.

“The class was over and only the two of them were in the room when the incident took place. On hearing the scream, the school staff, including teachers, rushed to the classroom and rescued the victim. He was rushed to a hospital,” Rokade said.