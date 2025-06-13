Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
17-yr-old stabbed to death in Pune’s Dehu Road area

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 13, 2025 05:04 AM IST

The accused took the victim to an open field between Shitalanagar and Sainagar and brutally stabbed him with a weapon over an argument

The Dehu Road police have filed a case after a 17-year-old youth was found murdered Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Sagar Maurya of Thomas Colony in Dehu Road. His 15-year-old cousin identified as Arun Maurya was also injured by the accused when he tried to rescue his relative.

The body of Dilip was found on the road leading from Shitalanagar to Sainagar at around 4am on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the police, Dilip, who used to help his father in bakery business, was called by his acquaintance near a garden in Shitalanagar at around 10 pm on Wednesday. The accused took him to an open field between Shitalanagar and Sainagar and brutally stabbed him with a weapon over an argument. His cousin who arrived at the scene was also stabbed in the stomach by the accused. Injured Arun alerted the family and police. The body of Dilip was found on the road leading from Shitalanagar to Sainagar at around 4am on Thursday. Police have seized a mobile phone and a knife from the spot.

Vikram Bansode, incharge, Dehu Road Police Station, said, “The body has been sent to YCM Hospital in Pimpri for postmortem. Arun is undergoing treatment at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.”

News / Cities / Pune / 17-yr-old stabbed to death in Pune’s Dehu Road area
