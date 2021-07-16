1,878 kg ganja worth 3.75 crore seized by DRI Pune

In a major haul, sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Pune regional unit, have seized 1,878-kilogram ganja popularly known also cannabis or marijuana estimated to be worth ₹3.75 crore in the open market.

The officers of DRI, Pune regional unit have intercepted two vehicles - one Eicher truck bearing registration number TS-07-UA7962 and one Maruti Ciaz car bearing a temporary registration number TS09 EP T/R 90, on the Solapur-Pune Highway on Thursday.

During detailed examination of the seized trucks at Central GST Office, 41/A Sassoon Road, Pune, it was found that below the cargo of loose pieces of pineapple and jackfruit, HDPE bags containing Ganja (also known as Cannabis or Marijuana) were concealed.

A detailed examination of the truck resulted into the recovery of 40 HDPE bags containing small rectangular packets having Ganja.

The Maruti Ciaz car was used for escorting the Ganja laden truck; a total of 1,878 kilogram of ganja was recovered from the 40 HDPE bags and seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. It is estimated that the value of this contraband consignment of Ganja would be over Rs. 3.75 crore in the illicit market. The statements of total six persons including two persons who were occupants of the said truck and four persons who were occupants of Maruti Ciaz car, were recorded wherein they admitted that they were assisting in illegal trafficking of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

The ganja was destined to a place in Pune. All the six persons identified as Vilas Pawar, Abhishek Ghawte, Vinod Rathod, Raju Gondhwe, Shriniwas Pawar and Dharamaraj Shinde, who are residents of Maharashtra and Telangana, were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation in this case is in progress, DRI Pune stated.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence is a premier agency which combats import export frauds, besides doing anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics work.

The general public may share any information pertaining to the offences under the NDPS Act or the Customs Act, including about the smuggling of goods like gold, cigarettes and may contact DRI, Pune office at 020-29705899.