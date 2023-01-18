189 prisoners to be released on Republic Day

The prison department of Maharashtra on Wednesday said that they got approval to release 189 convicted prisoners from ten jails across the state on Republic Day to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.

The prisoners to be released include women inmates who had completed 50 per cent of their sentence and are above 50 years old.

Officials from the Maharashtra state prison department said that as a part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” many programmes will be organised and the home ministry proposed to give special remission to identified prisoners. Behaviour of prisoners during the sentence period will be considered for their release on January 26 and August 15 this year.

Amitabh Gupta, head, state prison department, had sent a prison-wise list of convicted prisoners who fulfilled the conditions. The state government reviewed the list and recommended release of 189 prisoners.