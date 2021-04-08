Home / Cities / Pune News / 18k beneficiaries get the jab at 130 centres in PMC
pune news

18k beneficiaries get the jab at 130 centres in PMC

Pune: On Thursday, 54,059 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the district at 427 centres
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:17 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: On Thursday, 54,059 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the district at 427 centres. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 142 per cent vaccination on Thursday at 130 centres with over 18k beneficiaries inoculated. In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), over 10k beneficiaries were inoculated at 80 sites. And in Pune rural, over 25k beneficiaries were inoculated at 217 centres on Thursday.

In the PMC limits, on Thursday, 129 centres of Covishield and one centre for Covaxin were functional. There were 18,469 beneficiaries who received Covishield and 11 beneficiaries who received Covaxin on Thursday.

In PCMC, 79 centres administered Covishield and one centre administered Covaxin. A total of 9,934 beneficiaries received Covishield and 84 received Covaxin.

In Pune rural, from a total of 217 centres, 209 administered Covishield and the rest administered Covaxin. A total of 24,004 beneficiaries received Covishield jabs and 1,557 received Covaxin jabs as on Thursday.

So far in Pune district, a total 67,640 healthcare workers have been inoculated. A total of 32,290 frontline workers have been inoculated. A total of 4,138,517 beneficiaries with comorbidities and above the age of 60 years have been inoculated in Pune district so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune district sees 12,059 Covid cases, 46 deaths on Thursday

PMC to launch call centre for Covid queries

PMC increases bed count for Covid patients

Shortage affects vaccination drive in Pune, parts of western Maharashtra

Over 12 lakh beneficiaries have received vaccination in the district. Of this, 112,717 have also received their second dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP