18k beneficiaries get the jab at 130 centres in PMC

Pune: On Thursday, 54,059 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the district at 427 centres. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 142 per cent vaccination on Thursday at 130 centres with over 18k beneficiaries inoculated. In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), over 10k beneficiaries were inoculated at 80 sites. And in Pune rural, over 25k beneficiaries were inoculated at 217 centres on Thursday.

In the PMC limits, on Thursday, 129 centres of Covishield and one centre for Covaxin were functional. There were 18,469 beneficiaries who received Covishield and 11 beneficiaries who received Covaxin on Thursday.

In PCMC, 79 centres administered Covishield and one centre administered Covaxin. A total of 9,934 beneficiaries received Covishield and 84 received Covaxin.

In Pune rural, from a total of 217 centres, 209 administered Covishield and the rest administered Covaxin. A total of 24,004 beneficiaries received Covishield jabs and 1,557 received Covaxin jabs as on Thursday.

So far in Pune district, a total 67,640 healthcare workers have been inoculated. A total of 32,290 frontline workers have been inoculated. A total of 4,138,517 beneficiaries with comorbidities and above the age of 60 years have been inoculated in Pune district so far.

Over 12 lakh beneficiaries have received vaccination in the district. Of this, 112,717 have also received their second dose.