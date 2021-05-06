18-plus beneficiaries develop online alerts to get vax slot faster

Pune: It was a great relief for Sumedh Vanarse on Thursday, when he finally got a slot for vaccination. “Since the registration for vaccine opened up for above 18 years, I was trying to get an appointment for vaccination. However, the slots on Co-WIN app used to be filled within seconds. So, my friend and I decided to get help from social media groups and create slot alerts on the government’s Co-WIN website. Finally, today I got an appointment at Aundh Hospital for vaccination to be done on May 7,” said the 34-year-old techie.

Though the vaccination drive for 18-plus group started from May 1, shortage of vaccines led to opening of only two vaccination centres and limited appointments. Even as centres have been increased to six, many are unable to book appointments due to heavy rush of beneficiaries.

Hence, many have switched to social media alerts. For example, a group has been formed on Telegram mobile app named “U45 Pune” in which alerts of slot openings are given. Also the link to book the schedule is provided for beneficiaries to click and book slot.

Another website “www.vaccinateme.in” has been started by Healthifyme organisation. Applicants can get state and district wise slot details and book appointment to get the jab.

Kedar Dandage, who needed to book vax slot for his 19-year-old son, said, “I have been refreshing the Co-WIN app for last 5 but with no avail. Then we set mobile alerts through one of the website, which gives us an alert about slot opening. However, on the Co-WIN website, search for a Centre and slots are booked in seconds. The government should increase vaccination centers as it will lead to more slots.”