18-year old attacked after refusing to give money for drugs

An 18-year-old man was attacked by a group of seven people after he allegedly refused to give money to one of them in order to buy narcotics in Padmavati area of Pune, according to the police
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:00 PM IST
An 18-year-old man was attacked by a group of seven people after he allegedly refused to give money to one of them in order to buy narcotics in Padmavati area of Pune, according to the police.

The injured man was identified as Atharva Adsul (18), a resident of Padmavati area of Pune.

One of the seven accused had asked for money from the teenager in order to buy drugs for the group to which Adsul had refused.

Days later, around 8pm on Wednesday, the group accosted him near his house in Taljai Vasahat in Padmavati and attacked the back of his head with a blunt metal weapon before raining blows and kicks on him as he bled from his head, according to the police.

The group of seven also used stones and bamboo, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 325, 323, 504, rioting, of Indian Penal Code along with Sections (1)(3)with135 of the Maharashtra Police Act along ith Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.

