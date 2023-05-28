Teen held for possessing firearm during patrolling

The Anti-Extortion Squad of Pune city police arrested a 19-year-old in Sinhagad Road area for the illegal possession of a country-made pistol and magazine worth ₹41,700.

The authorities are also actively exploring potential links between the arrested individual and any known criminal networks operating in the area, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused Rushikesh Laxman Shinde 19, from Hingane Khurd was arrested when the squad was conducting routine patrols n Sinhagad Road area on Friday.

The officials received information about the man carrying a county made a pistol.The officers approached the man and conducted a thorough search, leading to the discovery of a concealed country-made pistol,magazine and one live round in his possession, said officials.

The police have not yet revealed the motive behind the illegal possession of the firearm or whether the individual had any prior criminal history.The police have sealed the firearm as evidence and will conduct further investigations to determine its origin and any possible connections to criminal activities. The authorities are also actively exploring potential links between the arrested individual and any known criminal networks operating in the area, said officials.

During further investigation, it was revealed that the accused purchased a pistol from his friend Omkar Lohakare.

A case has been registered against the accused and his friend under sections of 3,25 of the Arms Act and sections 37 (1) (3) 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam and further investigation is underway.