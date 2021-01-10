19-year-old in police custody for Mandai temple jewellery theft
The Mumbai police on Saturday helped the Pune police nab a burglar who had stolen jewellery from the Mandai Ganesha temple in Pune on Friday.
Ajay Mahavir Bhuktar, (19), a resident of Hamalwadi in Siddharth nagar of Hingoli, Maharashtra was arrested by the LT Marg police station officials in Mumbai.
“He has been remanded to police custody until January 4. We are investigating what he did with the rest of the gold,” said police sub inspector Sanjay Gaikwad.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shripad Govind Kulkarni, (57), a resident of Shukrawar peth area of Pune.
The jewellery stolen by Bhuktar was estimated to weigh around 22 tolas (220 grams). Of the stolen gold, 14.5 tolas (145 grams) was recovered from his possession. The man is suspected to have sold the rest of the gold in Palghar and Mumbai area, according to the police.
Cash worth ₹1, 50,000 suspected to have been stolen from the donation box of the temple was also recovered from him.
Bhuktar alleged entered the temple premise in the early hours of Friday. The police followed his tracks to a lodge in Pune where a bag with the clothes he was seen wearing in CCTV footage was found, according to a statement issued by Pune police.
He was further tracked to Mumbai’s gold jewellery market where the LT Marg police station officials on night patrol found him based on his picture that was circulated by Pune police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU’s senate meeting concludes on “disappointing” note
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old in police custody for Mandai temple jewellery theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local authorities prep up for vaccination launch, but await more info
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune ZP to start post-Covid screening for all patients from rural areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Mahamarg Suraksha Dal’ to help highway police during emergencies on e-way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waterlogging and traffic jams across Pune as city witnesses historic January rainfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA government reduces development charges, PMC faces revenue cut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD: Highest January rainfall in Pune since 1948, more forecast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Benches, signboards, garbage buckets, jute bags: PMC admin stops 41 proposals by corporators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only two forest guards protect 5,000 acres of reserved forest land in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swargate chowk, a nightmare for commuters and pedestrians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘A major boost for the real estate sector, relief for buyers’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State government gives nod to conduct 64th Maharashtra Kesari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT weekend fix: Pune events calendar January 8-14, 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil engineer booked for alleged sexual assault of minor daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox