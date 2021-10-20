Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 2 accidents on Pune-Mumbai eway leaves four injured
pune news

2 accidents on Pune-Mumbai eway leaves four injured

Two separate accidents near the Khopoli exit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway left four people injured and five vehicles damaged on Tuesday
Two separate accidents near the Khopoli exit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway left four people injured and five vehicles damaged on Tuesday. (HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:16 AM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

PUNE Two separate accidents near the Khopoli exit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway left four people injured and five vehicles damaged on Tuesday.

Around 7:30 am, a Mumbai-bound sleeper bus collided with the rear-end of a truck, injuring two bus passengers and the driver.

Also near the Khopoli exit, two trucks and a mini goods’ carrier collided with each other causing injury to one person.

“In the first accident, the front portion of the bus got heavily damaged. The sudden jerk to the vehicle caused injury to the driver and two passengers. However injuries were not major. In the second incident two trucks and the mini collided with one truck hitting the barricade and mini turning turtle. Another truck also hit the barricade,” said an official from Khopoli police station, adding, “Driver of the van got injured.”

The road near the Khopoli exit is being repaired causing traffic to slow down.

These accidents followed Monday’s accident where three people were killed and six injured near Borghat.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

64-year-old injured in Pune metro barricade collapse dies; two booked

Biker sans mask hurls shoe at traffic policeman for slapping fine in Pune

17-year-old booked for trying to molest 8-year-old during family fracas in Pune

Two minors are among three held for murder of 23-year-old in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP