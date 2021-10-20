2 accidents on Pune-Mumbai eway leaves four injured

PUNE Two separate accidents near the Khopoli exit on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway left four people injured and five vehicles damaged on Tuesday.

Around 7:30 am, a Mumbai-bound sleeper bus collided with the rear-end of a truck, injuring two bus passengers and the driver.

Also near the Khopoli exit, two trucks and a mini goods’ carrier collided with each other causing injury to one person.

“In the first accident, the front portion of the bus got heavily damaged. The sudden jerk to the vehicle caused injury to the driver and two passengers. However injuries were not major. In the second incident two trucks and the mini collided with one truck hitting the barricade and mini turning turtle. Another truck also hit the barricade,” said an official from Khopoli police station, adding, “Driver of the van got injured.”

The road near the Khopoli exit is being repaired causing traffic to slow down.

These accidents followed Monday’s accident where three people were killed and six injured near Borghat.

