2 held for cheating online payment company of 3.5 cr

The cyber cell of Pune city have arrested two individuals for cheating a leading online payment facilitator of ₹3.5 crores.

The fraud came to light when 65 registered agents colluded to manipulate the company’s official system. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused arrested have been identified as Ankit Kumar Ashok Pandey from Durgapur, West Bengal, and Chhotu alias Ejaz Alam from Gaya, Bihar. The accused have been remanded in police custody for five days.

Two other suspects, Ubed alias Ubbedullah Ansari and Ayub Bashir Alam, were arrested earlier in the case.

The fraud came to light when 65 registered agents colluded to manipulate the company’s official system through unauthorized mobiles, circumventing the authorized web portal app.

These agents misused technical facilities by logging in with unauthorised mobiles, siphoning a commission of ₹3,52,70,210.82 from the company’s VPA account into 44 different bank accounts.

The cyber police station in Pune city has filed a case for offences under Sections 43/66, 66D of the Information Technology Act, along with Sections 419, 420, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pandey and Ejaz Alam were arrested and a charge sheet has been submitted to the court against them.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokle, sai,d “ It is an important detection where all the key accused have been arrested in connection with the scam.”