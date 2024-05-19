2 killed after Porsche hits two-wheeler in Pune city; minor detained

Pune: Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a luxury Porsche car hit a two-wheeler in the Kalyaninagar area of Pune city during the wee hours on Sunday, police said. The accident took place in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city (HT Photo/Sourced)

Police said they received a call around 3:00am about the accident near Ballr Pub. Pune City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar had earlier issued guidelines according to which bars, pubs, restaurants, and rooftop hotels are to be closed by 1:00am.

Police said they detained the driver of the car, a minor, who is the son of a prominent real estate developer.

“We have detained the minor for medical examination to ascertain if he had consumed alcohol”, Pune city deputy commissioner of police Vijay Kumar Magar said.

A video went viral on social media in which the bystanders were seen thrashing the driver of the car. After the accident, he was stopped by the bystanders while trying to flee the spot, who thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Anees Avadhya and Ashwini Costa. They were returning from a restaurant when a luxury Porsche car collided with the motorcycle from the rear in the Kalyaninagar area, killing both on the spot, said police.