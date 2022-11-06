2 railway staff killed in autorickshaw-bus collision in Khandala

Two railway employees died and three others were injured after an autorickshaw hit a private bus in Khandala near Borghat on Sunday morning, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kumar Gaurav Gautam (26) and Shatrunjay Tripathi (27). The accident happened near Tata Colony in Saimal on the old Pune-Mumbai highway. According to the police, railway loco pilots Gautam, Tripathi, Raghvendra Rathod, Saurabh Pathak and two others were returning on the autorickshaw from “Wet and Joy” water park to Pune railway station when the mishap took place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The driver of auto lost control of the vehicle at a steep slope and collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction. The auto turned turtle and Gautam died on the spot and Tripathi succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Shirish Krushnat Pawar, inspector, Khopoli police station, said, “We have booked the auto driver under charges of causing death by negligence.”

Auto driver Kiran Waghmare of Lonavla was admitted in hospital. A case has been registered at Khopoli police station under Ssections 304a, 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act.