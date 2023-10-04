20 Ganesh mandals booked for noise pollution violations during visarjan

PUNE: After criticism from all sections, Pune city Police have initiated action against Ganesh Mandals with 20 of them booked for allegedly violating noise pollution norms during the recent Ganesh Immersion procession. The crackdown comes after a comprehensive analysis of noise pollution data randomly recorded during the immersion procession in the city on September 28. The data revealed blatant violations of permissible sound levels, prompting action against mandals. During the immersion procession, the decibel levels in different locations in city were far move than prescribed limit, even touching 100 db in some parts. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking about the action, R Raja, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Special Branch) said, “After analysing the data, as of now we have registered cases against 20 Ganesh Mandals for violation of noise pollution norms.’’

He indicated that more cases are likely to be registered within the next few days.

Raja further added, “We recognise the cultural and religious significance of the Ganesh immersion procession. However, it is our duty to ensure that this celebration does not harm the environment and disrupt the lives of residents. Excessive noise pollution is a major concern, and we are taking firm action against those who flout the rules.”

As per data shared by the police, cases have been registered at Faraskhana, Sahakarnagar, Kothrud, Warje-Malwadi, Uttam Nagar, Khadki, Vishrantwadi, Yerwada, Viman Tal, Chanadannagar, Lonikand, Hadapsar, Loni Kalbhor, Wanownie, and Kondhwa police stations in the city.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board standard, the noise level in residential is set up to 55 decibels in the daytime while at night it is limited to 45 decibels. In commercial areas, the limit is set up to 65 dB in the daytime and 55 dB at night time. For silence zones, it is up to 50 dB during the day and 40 during the night.

However during the immersion procession, the decibel levels in different locations in city were far move than prescribed limit, even touching 100 db in some parts.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have also recorded noise level above permissible limits from 103 Ganesh Mandals during visarjan procession. According to ACP Satish Mane, after analysing of all data future course of action will be decided.

The annual Ganesh Immersion procession is a cherished tradition in Pune, marked by vibrant celebrations and grand processions as idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in the city’s water bodies. However, over the years, concerns about noise pollution have escalated, prompting the authorities to take decisive action.

According to Pune city police cases have been registered against Ganesh Mandals and its members under sections 290 (Punishment for public nuisance), 291 (Continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 188 (disobeys a lawful order given by a public servant), 283 (Causing danger) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7, 15 of the Environment Protection Act, sections 3,4,5 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) act and other relevant sections and further investigation is going on.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!