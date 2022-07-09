20 take road trip from Pune to Hyderabad after flight cancelled last moment
The end moment cancellation of Alliance Air 9I868 Pune-Hyderabad flight at 11pm on Friday led 20 travellers to take the roadway to reach Hyderabad as no alternative flight was scheduled by the airline.
“Around 2.30am, we 20 decided to go by road to Hyderabad as the airline had not arranged an alternative flight and the next fight was only available at Saturday night and as most of us had important work scheduled for Saturday, we had no option but travel by road,” said Sunil Reddy over phone while on his way to Hyderabad.
The 20 passengers arranged for three private cars to start the journey to Hyderabad.
“There was no assistance provided by Alliance Air and it was a very pathetic situation. The flight was supposed to depart at 9.30pm when we were told that it was delayed by 40 minutes. So around 10.30pm, all the passengers were at the boarding gate for about an hour and at 11.30 they (airline staff) announced that the flight was cancelled and we could collect our luggage,” said Reddy.
Alliance Air did not respond to multiple calls and messages. It hasn’t provided any official statement on the issue of cancellation so far.
“The airline was also not showing confidence about the next day’s (Saturday) flight. We asked them for accommodation for elderly people but the staff said they had no provision for it. Most of us had checked-in by 7.30pm. We were stuck at the airport for five to six hours,” said Reddy.
A few travellers, who were locals from Pune, returned to their homes.
“The airlines did not provide any assistance to go to Mumbai so we can get a flight from Mumbai but Alliance Air staff denied everything,” alleged Reddy.
Another flyer A Kaushik over the phone said, “The airline has still not given proper guidelines on refunds. It was a terrible experience. We are spending the same amount to come via road. The passengers should have been given better treatment by the airline.”
-
EV sector witnesses significant employment growth; Bengaluru leads: Study
The electronic vehicle sector is witnessing significant employment growth in India with Bengaluru topping the list of cities, according to a study by CIEL Human Resources. Overall there was a 108 per cent increase (in the past two years) in average growth of employee in the electric vehicle space, according to the findings. The survey titled 'Latest Employment Trends in EV sector 2022' was conducted among 15,200 employees over 52 companies, CIEL services stated.
-
Delimitation process for Delhi’s municipal wards to begin, report likely in 4 months
The ministry of home affairs has constituted a three-member panel for carrying out delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi on Friday, taking a step towards holding the municipal elections for the elected wing of the newly constituted unified MCD. The delimitation panel, which will redraw the boundaries of existing wards in the Capital, is expected to submit its report and recommendations within four months, the order states.
-
Bengaluru: Two arrested for looting gold, silver worth ₹1.58 crore
Police in Bengaluru's Electronics City have arrested two people from Rajasthan for allegedly stealing valuables worth over Rs 1.58 crore from the shop of a jeweller. The alleged robbery took place on Thursday. "The team investigated promptly and arrested the accused persons within 72 hours from Rajasthan. That's some impressive work, team! ," Bengaluru Police's main handle tweeted, lauding the Electronics City's investigative team. The gang drove through Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad to reach Rajasthan.
-
Chandigarh Carmel Convent tragedy: Bus attendant continues to be critical, 3 other students stable
The woman bus attendant, who was injured along with 18 students of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, when a large portion of a peepal tree, declared a heritage tree by the Chandigarh administration, fell on them on Friday, is still critical and undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Another student, Ishita, 15, suffered multiple injuries.
-
#Monsoonmania: Spotted a reptile in monsoon? Don’t panic
Gurugrammer Radha Sachdeva nearly hit the panic button after spotting a monitor lizard at the entrance of her house. Wildlife SOS has already rescued 20 reptiles in 72 hours across Delhi-NCR, is home to a range of snake species, from extremely venomous ones such as cobra, common krait and in some rare cases, saw-scaled vipers, to the relatively harmless species, including the common sand boa and Indian wolf snake, among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics