Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 20 years of GMRT: Two-day online programme organised by NCRA
pune news

20 years of GMRT: Two-day online programme organised by NCRA

Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:13 AM IST
On October 4, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (NCRA-TIFR) Pune, will mark 20 years of existence. The GMRT was formally inaugurated and dedicated to the global astronomy community on October 4, 2001. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent

On October 4, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (NCRA-TIFR) Pune, will mark 20 years of existence. The GMRT was formally inaugurated and dedicated to the global astronomy community on October 4, 2001.

To celebrate these 20 years, NCRA has organised a two-day online programme. Under this, highlights of scientific and engineering achievements and milestones over the years, review of the impact that the GMRT has had, future prospects for the facility, release of certain new data products, and analyses tools will be showcased in different sessions.

There will be four sessions of three hours each, over two days, each having a mix of science and engineering presentations, release events, discussion sessions, and some commemorative events. “We look forward to participation of a wide range of people who have been associated with the GMRT over the years, either as planners or designers, builders or users of the facility,” said Prof Yashwant Gupta, centre director, NCRA.

RELATED STORIES

For details of the programme go to: https://conf1.ncra.tifr.res.in/event/8/overview

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Badminton coach accused of molesting minor student in Pimpri-Chinchwad, arrested

History-sheeter attacks business man in Nana peth; accused on the run

Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal in Pune to digitise 250K rare documents

1.5K driving licences suspended by Pune RTO in 4 years
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP