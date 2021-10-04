20 years of GMRT: Two-day online programme organised by NCRA

On October 4, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (NCRA-TIFR) Pune, will mark 20 years of existence. The GMRT was formally inaugurated and dedicated to the global astronomy community on October 4, 2001.

To celebrate these 20 years, NCRA has organised a two-day online programme. Under this, highlights of scientific and engineering achievements and milestones over the years, review of the impact that the GMRT has had, future prospects for the facility, release of certain new data products, and analyses tools will be showcased in different sessions.

There will be four sessions of three hours each, over two days, each having a mix of science and engineering presentations, release events, discussion sessions, and some commemorative events. “We look forward to participation of a wide range of people who have been associated with the GMRT over the years, either as planners or designers, builders or users of the facility,” said Prof Yashwant Gupta, centre director, NCRA.

For details of the programme go to: https://conf1.ncra.tifr.res.in/event/8/overview