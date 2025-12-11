200 koyta terror cases reported in Pune from Jan to Oct this year

PUNE: Pune continues to reel under koyta terror, with 200 such cases reported between January and October this year. The data was shared by home minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative assembly on Tuesday while responding to questions over the surge in such violence. (Shutterstock)

On the second day of the winter session, MLAs Vijaybapu Shivtare, Rohit Pawar and Mahesh Sawant sought details on the rise in koyta-related crimes in Pune. They also asked about the alleged koyta attack on police constable Amol Katkar of crime branch unit 3 in October 2025.

Responding to the queries, Fadnavis said that between January and October 2025, Pune city police registered 200 offences involving koytas (sickles). A total of 403 accused were arrested in these cases, including 103 juveniles in conflict-with-the-law.

Fadnavis also informed the House that from January to November 2025, Pune registered 173 cases under various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act; and 380 cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999. Additionally, 104 proposals were submitted under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1981, to curb the activities of slumlords, bootleggers, drug offenders and other criminals.

Regarding the Amol Katkar case, Fadnavis said that while on duty with crime branch unit 3, Katkar’s motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler after which, an unidentified man attacked Katkar with a stick; delivering punches and kicks; and injuring his back, forehead and ear in the process. A case has been registered at Deccan police station under BNS sections 118(1), 118(2), 115(2), 352 and 3(5). Four accused have been arrested so far, and investigation is underway.

When asked about cases registered against gang leader Nilesh Ghaywal and his brother Sachin Ghaywal, Fadnavis said nine cases have been filed at Kothrud police station and one at Warje-Malwadi police station. These fall under various sections of the BNS, 2023; Information Technology Act, 2000; Telecommunication Act, 2023; Passport Act, 1967; Arms Act, 1959; Maharashtra Police Act, 1951; MCOCA, 1999; and Criminal Law Amendment Acts. Fadnavis clarified that no case has been registered against the Ghaywal brothers in connection with allegations of obtaining an arms licence using forged documents.