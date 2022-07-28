200 trees hacked along Pune-Mumbai Expressway

At least 200 trees were hacked by unknown persons, on Wednesday night, in Maval district between Pune and Lonavla along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Officials of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) were caught unawares and videos and photos of the spot were widely circulated on social media.

The MSRDC has undertaken augmentation of Talegaon toll plaza on the 1,600 metre stretch.

Rakesh Sonawane, executive engineer working on the project, was also unaware that trees along the project stretch were being hacked.

“We had sent a team to investigate whereupon we found out that it is the work of some unknown persons,“ said Sonawane.

V Saikar, a senior official in MSRDC, said, “This is a serious crime and we will take legal action.”

Hanumant Jadhav, rain forest officer, said, “We are investigating the matter. I am not aware of giving any such permission of cutting any trees along the expressway.”

A case regarding the incident was being registered, said officials.