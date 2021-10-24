Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

2011 double murder could be at the root of Uruli-Kanchan shootout

In 2011, there was a murder in Rahu village of Daund in which two Sonawane brothers were killed. That rivalry was between two groups of sand miners. Now neither of the groups are into sand mining, but the fight is on, that is our suspicion. The rivalry seems to be long-standing, say police
An old fight over sand trade is suspected to be the cause of the firing and subsequent murders of two rival gang members in Uruli Kanchan in Pune on Friday night. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:16 AM IST
By Shalaka Shinde

PUNE An old fight over sand trade is suspected to be the cause of the firing and subsequent murders of two rival gang members in Uruli Kanchan in Pune on Friday night. While there are no arrests in the two separate cases registered, the police have theories about what led to the shootout.

The two deceased have been identified as Swagat Bapu Khaire and Santosh Jagtap. The two bodyguards of Jagtap were also severely injured in the shootout.

“In 2011, there was a murder in Rahu village of Daund in which two Sonawane brothers were killed. That rivalry was between two groups of sand miners. Now neither of the groups are into sand mining, but the fight is on, that is our suspicion. The rivalry seems to be long-standing,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Lonikalbhor police station.

Two people who were hired to protect Jagtap were also injured in the shootout. The incident happened at Hotel Sonai in Uruli Kanchan where Jagtap had come. Khaire arrived there with at least three others and opened fire.

“One of the bodyguards has a bullet wound on his neck, and the other has a bullet wound on his back. They are both out of danger but in the ICU, as per the doctors. We will know more after further investigation,” said Mokashi.

Both the deceased men have a history of body offences, including murder, attempted murder and other violence, and both are facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

