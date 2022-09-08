204 mobile tanks in Pune on immersion day

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has arranged 204 mobile tanks across the city in addition to 303 artificial ponds under 15 ward offices for immersion of idols on Friday.

The civic body with the help of NGOs has started collecting nirmalya (flowers offered to lord Ganesha) to be used to prepare fertilizers. It is also collecting idols at 216 places.

According to civic officials, 4,500 members from PMC solid waste management department will clean the roads immediately after Ganesh immersion processions.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “Our team of 4,500 employees and 1,200 volunteers will take part in the cleanliness drive across the city on Friday. Additional provisions are made on Laxmi road, Bajirao road, Lalbhadur Shastri road, Tilak road, Kumtekar road and Kelkar Road.”

Various NGOs have come forward to participate in the cleanliness drive, a civic official said.