Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 20-year-old student killed in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway

20-year-old student killed in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway

pune news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:02 AM IST

According to police, when they were Shewalwadi, their motorcycle collided with an over speeding car on Pune-Solapur road. Immediately after the accident, a police team rushed to the spot

The deceased identified as Palak Shivhare (20) was on her way to Pune railway station. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByHT Correspondent

A 20-year-old college student was killed and two others were injured in an accident on Pune-Solapur highway, said police officials on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Palak Shivhare (20) was on her way to Pune railway station along with Bhavesh Patil and Chinmay Pande. They were on a motor cycle when the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 2:15 am, said police officials.

According to police, when they were Shewalwadi, their motorcycle collided with an over speeding car on Pune-Solapur road. Immediately after the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital.In this accident Shivhare died and Patil and Pande sustained injuries.

As per the complaint filed by Pande, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Motor Vehicle Act at Hadapsar police station and investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP