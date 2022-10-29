21 cases of Omicron subvariant XBB so far in Pune

Maharashtra reported 36 patients of XBB subvariant of Omicron till Saturday. Out of the 36 patients, 19 had symptoms and others were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, confirmed state health department officials.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance office with the health department, said that out of these 36 patients, 19 have some symptoms.

“There are 32 patients who recovered in home isolation and four were admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure or lack of necessary conditions for home isolation. Nobody needed oxygen or ventilatory support so far. No atypical symptoms were seen in any of the patients. Barring 2 of the 36, all were vaccinated and five had also taken the booster dose.

“Six patients that are 17.7% of the total patients have had Covid infection in the past,” said Dr Awate.

He further added that 21 patients were reported from Pune so far.

“Ten are from Thane, two from Nagpur and one each from Akola, Amravati and Raigad. Two of these patients are between 11 and 20 years of age and 13 are from 21 to 40 years of age. Also, 14 patients are from 41 to 60 years of age and 7 patients are above 60 years of age. Among these, 22 are males and 14 females,” said Dr Awate.

Against this background, a meeting of the state Covid task force was held on October 24, 2022. The experts, after reviewing the current situation, have given some instructions, confirmed health department officials.

“Members of the State Covid Task Force instructed that after studying the XBB sub-variant found in the state, Singapore and other countries, even if the infections increase, the new variant seems mild and most patients could be treated in home isolation. A minimal number of patients may need hospitalisation. The experts expressed concerns about ‘Long Covid’. The incidence of conditions such as diabetes, brain fog and heart disease seem to be increasing. Therefore, monitoring and follow-up of Covid-recovered patients is necessary. Even though masks are not mandatory in public places anymore, it will be beneficial to use masks in hospital and clinic premises by health care workers and others advised the task force members,” said Dr Awate.

