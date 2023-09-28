News / Cities / Pune News / 21 persons held for attacking family over loud noise at Ganesh procession

21 persons held for attacking family over loud noise at Ganesh procession

The victims had approached the mandal, urging them to lower the volume of the DJ system as they were mourning a recent death in the family

Pune: A polite request for reducing the loud music during a Ganesh procession ended with 21 members of the mandal allegedly assaulting five members of a family at Somatane Phata on Monday.

According to the police, Kiran Yewale, Ganesh Shinde, Surekha Shinde, Sadashiv Shinde and Janmaraj Kamble suffered head injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The victims had approached the mandal, urging them to lower the volume of the DJ system as they were mourning a recent death in the family. There was exchange of heated arguments between them before the mandal members went ahead with the procession.

However, after the end of the immersion procession, the mandal workers returned to the house of the Shinde family at around 11 pm. They attacked the family with sticks, iron rods, koytas and physically harmed them.

A Talegaon Dabhade police officer said, “A member of the complainant Shinde family had passed away last week. Not heeding to their request, the mandal workers attacked and injured them badly. We have arrested 21 members of the Ganesh mandal and invoked riot charges against them.”

Talegaon Dabhade police station has filed a case against the accused on Tuesday on Sunil Shinde’s complaint under Sections 307, 323, 147, 148, 149, 452, 504, 506 of the IPC and other relevant sections of Arms Act.

Some of the arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Banda Rajput (28), Mukesh Karsan Rajput (26), Ravi Karsan Rajput (30), Sunny Karsan Rajput (32) and Pravin Karsan Rajput (30).

