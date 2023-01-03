21st Pune International Film Festival to screen 140 movies

The 21st Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), organised by the Pune Film Foundation and the Maharashtra government, will be held at three venues in the city from February 2 to February 9.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Jabbar Patel, PIFF director, said, “We received 1,574 entries from 72 countries, of which 140 movies will be screened during the festival.”

Avinash Dhakane, managing director, Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited; Samar Nakhate, chairman, selection committee, PIFF; Pune Film Foundation trustees Satish Alekar, Dr Mohan Agashe and Sabina Sanghvi; and Abhijit Randive, PIFF selection committee member were present at the press meet.

The festival will be held at PVR Icon, Pavillion Mall (six screens) on the Senapati Bapat Road; Inox (two screens) at Bundgarden, and the National Film Archives of India (NFAI) (one screen) on the Law College Road. The online registration for participating in the festival will start from January 5 through official website www.piffindia.com.

Spot registrations can be done at the three venues from January 19. Participation fee for PIFF is ₹600 for senior citizens, film club members and students, and ₹800 for others.

Patel said the scheduled dates for the festival between January 12-19, 2023, was postponed on the request of government authorities as the dates were clashing with G20 meetings.

Patel said PIFF is recognised by the Cannes Film Festival authorities.

“We have many films in the A+ grade (CinemaScore) this year,” he said.