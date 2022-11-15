21-year-old dies after falling into quarry in Pune

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have booked quarry owners Sunil Mahajan ( 60) and his father Tulshiram Mahajan ( 95) after Ritika Kale, 21, died after falling into the quarry.

Kale is the daughter of a poultry farmer who is neighbour of the quarry owners. The incident took place on November 11 when Ritika had gone out of house to throw garbage and slipped and fell into the deep gorge. Police inspector ( crime ) Nitin Jadhav said that many complaints were lodged against the duo for their negligence in not closing the quarry.

“We have booked the duo on charges of negligence. There have been reports of cattle death after falling into the quarry. Kalyani Jaywant Kale, mother of the deceased, lodged an FIR under IPC 334 and 34. No arrests have been made so far,” he said.