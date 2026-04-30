24 hospitalised after chlorine gas leak from abandoned tank at defunct plant in Kondhwa

At least 24 people, including 22 residents and two firefighters, had to be hospitalised following a chlorine gas leak from an abandoned tank at a godown of a defunct water purification plant in Kondhwa in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. While the plant had been dismantled, the chlorine-filled tank had been left behind without properly securing it. (HT PHOTO)

According to fire department officials, the incident occurred at around 1 am at the godown in the Gangadham area where a tank containing chlorine had been left unattended even after the water purification plant was shut down.

According to fire brigade officials, area residents began complaining of breathlessness soon after the gas spread in the area. “Following the leak and the spread of gas, we received distress calls from the residents. Fire teams were immediately dispatched, and people from nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution,” said Vijay Bhilare, assistant divisional fire officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

According to officials, at around 1.15 am, 22 residents (16 adults and six children) along with two firefighters were quickly transported to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) by ambulance. “Four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. Chlorine was diluted using a water sprayer near the cylinder. The team employed a breathing apparatus to safely access the area and secure it. However, the tank contained an insignificant amount of chlorine,” Bhilare said.

A man who had previously operated the water purification unit told authorities that while the plant had been dismantled, the chlorine-filled tank had been left behind without properly securing it, eventually leading to the leakage.

The incident has raised concerns over the handling and storage of hazardous materials at defunct industrial sites in the city. Residents said that the strong smell and associated discomfort woke them up, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent, SGH, said, that patients were given symptomatic treatment and only one required oxygen support for some time. Of the 24 people, 16 took discharge against medical advice. One firefighter was discharged immediately, and another in the evening. “The remaining six patients are under observation, and their condition is stable,” he said.