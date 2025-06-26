Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

24 illegal structures razed in Pune’s Lohegaon area

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 26, 2025 09:04 AM IST

We had issued notices to 24 brick-and-mortar properties located near the bomb dump area of the IAF establishment. After following the legal norms, we demolished the illegal structures and cleared 48,000 square feet area, says official

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday targeted illegal properties falling in restricted areas around the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Lohegaon.

The defence authorities had raised concerns over increasing encroachments in restricted areas and construction of high-rises in Vimannagar and Lohegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The defence authorities had raised concerns over increasing encroachments in restricted areas and construction of high-rises in Vimannagar and Lohegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Civic official Rajesh Bankar said, “We had issued notices to 24 brick-and-mortar properties located near the bomb dump area of the IAF establishment. After following the legal norms, we demolished the illegal structures and cleared 48,000 square feet area.”

The defence authorities had raised concerns over increasing encroachments in restricted areas and construction of high-rises in Vimannagar and Lohegaon.

News / Cities / Pune / 24 illegal structures razed in Pune’s Lohegaon area
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On