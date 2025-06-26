24 illegal structures razed in Pune’s Lohegaon area

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday targeted illegal properties falling in restricted areas around the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Lohegaon. The defence authorities had raised concerns over increasing encroachments in restricted areas and construction of high-rises in Vimannagar and Lohegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Civic official Rajesh Bankar said, “We had issued notices to 24 brick-and-mortar properties located near the bomb dump area of the IAF establishment. After following the legal norms, we demolished the illegal structures and cleared 48,000 square feet area.”

