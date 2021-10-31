245 new Covid cases in Pune district on Sunday

PUNE On Sunday, Pune district has reported 245 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.15 million of which 1.13 million have recovered, 19,943 is the death toll and 3,432 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune also 6,000 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 128 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 365,347. The death toll stands at 6,892. Pune city reported 69 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 520,765 with the death toll at 9,199. PCMC reported 48 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 268,664. The toll stands at 3,503.

Pune district also saw 6,951 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Sunday. A total of 12,107,466 have been vaccinated, of which 7,842,955

are first doses and 4,264,511 are second doses. A total of 251 sites saw vaccinations of which 146 are govt centres and 105 are private centres