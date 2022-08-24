24x7 water scheme: Bulk meters in slums to estimate usage

Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is not installing meters in slums under the 24x7 water scheme, it plans to supply water through bulk meters and assess usage in these areas.

The civic body’s mega plan has missed its 2022 deadline due to various reasons, including Covid situation.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The project is going on in full swing now. Around 35 per cent work is completed, including setting up of 10 water districts. We are not installing meters at slums as per the original plan.”

City engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “To estimate water usage in slums, we will install bulk meters.”

Kumar said, “As per primary survey, it is found that 40 per cent water supply is lost through leakage, illegal connections and in slums. We hope that meters and adopting new technologies will help know exact water usage in a particular area.”

Pawaskar said, “We have installed meters in 10 zones. Our experience is that post installation, residents are using water properly. The non-revenue water usage in these areas have dropped from 40 per cent to 16 per cent.”

PMC officials claim that residents will get less water bill than existing ones after installation of meters. PMC plans to introduce monthly water bills in the near future which would be separate than property tax charges.

Ambitious project

Meters required in city: 248,677

Installed till date: 88,341

Areas covered: 35.52%