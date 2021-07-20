24-year-old arrested for stabbing mother to death in Thane

Mumbra Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his mother to death with a screwdriver in Maharashtra’s Thane.

The accused, Vishal Alzende, a resident of Mumbra Retibandar, stayed with his mother Urmila (48) and younger brother Vishnu (22). Police said Vishal did not have a steady job and would travel to Bhiwandi every day to secure whatever work he could find, on daily wages.

Also Read | Mumbai wakes up to third consecutive day of rain, intensity to decrease

“On Monday afternoon, Vishal asked Urmila for money so that he could pay the bus fare to go to Kongaon in Bhiwandi. Urmila refused, which led to an argument between the mother and son,” police inspector Ramchandra Valatkar, Mumbra police station, said.

The argument soon turned ugly, with Vishal allegedly stabbing Urmila in the neck and chest with a screwdriver. Urmila fell unconscious, bleeding heavily, and Vishal fled the scene.

A couple of hours later, Vishu returned home to find his mother lying in a pool of blood. He informed the police, after which a team was sent to the spot to conduct inquiries. Urmila was rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa where she was declared dead before admission.

“Several of our teams fanned out in Mumbra and Kalwa to look for Vishal, who was arrested in the evening from near the Kalwa railway station,” Valatkar said. Vishal has been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code.