Home / Cities / Pune News / 24-year-old MPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Pune
pune news

24-year-old MPSC aspirant dies by suicide in Pune

A 24-year-old man was found dead in his house by his sister in Hadapsar on Saturday
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 08:51 PM IST
HT Image

A 24-year-old man was found dead in his house by his sister in Hadapsar on Saturday. The man left a note blaming the delay in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment process. The incident, since then, has taken a political turn as opposition leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Rohit Pawar have taken up the issue.

The man’s parents ran a business in Shaniwar peth area of Pune and had left for work on Saturday.

“He had cleared the attempt in 2019 and in 2020 as well. This time he was awaiting an interview from the commission, but it was pending due to the pandemic and delays,” said police inspector (crime) Digambar Shinde of Hadapsar police station.

In his suicide note, he has mentioned that nobody needs to be blamed for his decision. However, he mentioned that he felt as if he was not sufficient to provide for his family due to the unemployment. He also mentioned that the family was under crippling debt and urged youngsters to not fall in the trap of MPSC.

“He was a bright student, 2019 attempt was his first attempt and he had cracked it. He was confident about cracking this attempt and get a post. He hoped to help us financially to reduce the mountain of debt. Now he is gone and we have no hopes left and our family is destroyed. Due to the misdeeds of this government, my house has been destroyed. I hope no other family has to face this fate,” said his father while speaking to a local news channel.

“I had asked him before leaving if he’s going to the bank and he had said he will. We called him at 11am. There was not even a single indication that he would take such a step,” said his mother.

The issue has added fuel to the fire of the opposition that is gunning for the current Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance government that ousted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government from Maharashtra.

“About Maratha reservation issue, the Bhosale committee has clearly stated the path ahead. Today’s suicide of a young man appearing for MPSC exam has created many serious questions,” said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP in a tweet in Marathi.

“The postponement of the MPSC exam and prolonged pending results has pushed the young generation in despair. I request the state government to observe all possible precaution and conduct the delayed examination and process the long pending appointments,” said Karjat-Jamkhed legislator Rohit Pawar and member of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in a tweet in Marathi.

An accidental death report was lodged by Hadapsar police in the case.

