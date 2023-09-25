2.5K Ganpati mandals register for festival this year in Pune

As many as 2,500 Ganpati mandals have registered for this year’s Ganpati festival in Pune city. As the state government allowed these mandals to celebrate the festival this year by carrying forward last year’s permission itself, very few new mandals approached the government for fresh permissions this year.

The state government had given orders to the local governing bodies to carry forward the mandals’ last year’s permissions for the 2023 Ganesh festival. So, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) records, 2,500 Ganpati mandals registered for this year’s Ganpati festival in Pune city. As per the information given by the PMC’s anti-encroachment department, the permissions given last year to the Ganpati mandals were authenticated for this year as well, and no new mandals applied for permissions this year.

“It was easy for all the Ganpati mandals to carry forward last year’s permissions, and it saved a lot of time of the mandal volunteers. Every year, three to four mandal volunteers are stuck with getting necessary permissions for the festival more than a month before the festival starts,” said Sachin Alande, president of one of the Ganpati mandals in the upper Indiranagar area.

