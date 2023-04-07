Youth feared drowned in Tata dam

A 25-year-old youth from Kolhapur, who was on a visit to Andar Maval with friends, drowned in the Tata dam reservoir on Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday. Police officials said the water stock in dam is around 50 feet deep, hence they are facing difficulties in search operation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Vadgaon Maval police identified the youth as Arjun Mane (25). He had come with a group of friends on picnic on Tuesday.

According to police, the group visited the dam on Wednesday evening and two of them ventured in deep dam waters. While swimming, Mane started drowning and was missing.

Upon receiving information, police officials reached the spot and began search operation. On Thursday morning, the search was initiated along with Shiv Durga Mitra Mandal Lonavla, Apda Mitra Mandal Lonavla, and Vanya Jiv Rakshak Sanstha.

However, on Thursday till the time of going to press, efforts were on to search Mane with the help of local groups.

Police officials said the water stock in dam is around 50 feet deep, hence they are facing difficulties in search operation.

As per officials, Mane wanted to start resort in the area. He had identified a resort for and stayed there for a couple of days.